Metamorphoses by Ovid
Ebook
Often considered a masterpiece of classical literature, Ovid’s Metamorphoses, as the name might suggest, focuses on the retellings of classical myths that often deal specifically with transformation and rebirth.
Such classic tales as the story of Perseus, the woeful tale of Orpheus, and the creation of the universe itself are all contained within.
Enjoy selections from Ovid’s Metamorphoses as well as commentary and analysis from the Classical Wisdom by accessing your Ebook below.