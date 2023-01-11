Often considered a masterpiece of classical literature, Ovid’s Metamorphoses, as the name might suggest, focuses on the retellings of classical myths that often deal specifically with transformation and rebirth.

Such classic tales as the story of Perseus, the woeful tale of Orpheus, and the creation of the universe itself are all contained within.

Enjoy selections from Ovid’s Metamorphoses as well as commentary and analysis from the Classical Wisdom by accessing your Ebook below.

METAMORPHOSES BY OVID 874KB ∙ PDF file Download FOREWORD BY BEN POTTER EDITED BY VAN BRYAN CHAPTER INTRODUCTIONS BY NICOLE SALDARIAGA TRANSLATED BY SAMUEL GARTH AND JOHN DRYDEN Download

Prefer Other Formats?

Download as PDF

Download as epub (for iPads)

Download as .mobi (for Kindles)