For millennia, Penelope has been cast as antiquity’s poster child for wifely virtue: weaving by day, unweaving by night, and crying elegantly into her veil while her husband gallivants around the Aegean charming witches, blinding giants, and weaving of his own…elaborate tales. Yet beneath this well-pressed image lies a character far more complicated, and far more modern, than one might expect.

Penelope is not simply the woman who waited. She is the story’s moral hinge, its quiet strategist, its still point amid the whirling movement in Homer’s epic. Her world may be bronze-clad and god-haunted, but her dilemmas are shockingly familiar:

How do you protect your household when the structures around you fail? What does loyalty mean when information is scarce and everyone else claims to know better? And how do you hold power in a system designed to pretend you don’t have any?

In an age when we’re all asked to keep our lives spinning all while smiling politely through the chaos, Penelope’s endurance may feel less like myth and more like a mirror. Her intelligence vibrates through the cracks of the poem; her autonomy, though constrained, reshapes its very plot. Indeed, her story emerges as a masterclass in resilience, political acumen, and the subtle arts of survival.

Yes, Penelope has been waiting... but she has also been watching, thinking, maneuvering. So before you mistake her for a passive footnote in a hero’s tale, look again...

In the following Member’s in-depth article, Mary Naples invites us to meet the Penelope we were never taught to see: not the unsung wife, but the unsung strategist.

Settle in. The loom is only the beginning.

Unsung Penelope

By Mary Naples, Author of “Unsung Heroes: Women in the Ancient World” and “Cult of the Captured Bride: How Women Took Back Power”

For thousands of years, women everywhere have had Penelope to thank for playing the indelible role of a loyal and stalwart wife to Odysseus, her devious, vengeful and violent-prone husband. Displaying a keen intelligence and an unwavering constancy for endless hard years, Penelope is often depicted in the epic as weeping and wailing while she confines herself to the bedroom during critical moments—apropos of any intelligent and strong woman. Despite the Odyssey’s blustering androgyny, Penelope serves as the moral center and embodies the fundamental decision upon which the epic hinges. As she navigates the difficulties faced by women in an intensely patriarchal society, Penelope’s cunning can be as calculating as her husband’s, and her ingenuity as unwavering as her loyalty.

So how can we understand Penelope’s multifaceted character—from her origins to her autonomy? And what does it mean in relation to her fidelity and its significance in Homer’s Odyssey?

Penelope of Sparta

Although she was introduced in the Odyssey as married for over 20 years, Penelope began her life in Sparta, the city-state that later became renowned for its martial excellence.