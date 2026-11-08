Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I’m not sure which is the bigger question…

What’s the best way to deal with death?

Or perhaps more importantly: What’s the best way to live?

We’re never ones to shy away from the big topics here at Classical Wisdom, so this week we looked at both!

Members can check out our exclusive article from Mary Naples on how the Etruscans honored their dead… And if that sounds like a gloomy affair, pardon the expression, but you're dead wrong!

It’s a fascinating look at the vibrant cultural and artistic practices of the mysterious civilization that would deeply influence the Romans, and in turn, the modern world itself…

Members can check it out HERE!

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We also had a fascinating look at what the philosophers had to say about the best ways to live!

Whether we should prioritize money, career, family, a life of the mind… Or something else entirely?

We heard answers from the Stoic philosopher Seneca, as well as Aristotle, and we got insights from a few others along the way…

But have you been paying attention?

Because it’s time once more for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup is available just after the quiz, along with the answers.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. Why have Etruscan tombs survived more successfully than many of their other buildings?

a) The Romans deliberately preserved every Etruscan burial site

b) Etruscan houses were systematically destroyed by earthquakes

c) Tombs were constructed from more durable materials such as stone and rock

d) Tombs were rebuilt annually by religious officials

2. What did Emperor Augustus reportedly long for while burdened by his responsibilities?

a) The leisure that might come with old age

b) A return to military campaigning

c) Greater political influence

d) The opportunity to become a philosopher

3. Which ancient philosopher is associated with the declaration ‘Man is the measure of all things’?

a) Socrates

b) Parmenides

c) Democritus

d) Protagoras

4. What does Seneca suggest people frequently sacrifice by becoming excessively devoted to their professions?

a) Their ability to achieve public recognition

b) Their opportunity to enjoy life and cultivate themselves

c) Their chances of acquiring political influence

d) Their obligation to preserve Roman traditions

5. How did Etruscan funerary imagery change from approximately the fourth century BCE onwards?

a) It abandoned depictions of supernatural figures entirely

b) It became exclusively concerned with military victories

c) It replaced painted imagery with written philosophical texts

d) It increasingly emphasised the journey into the underworld and supernatural guides

6. To whom did Seneca address his work ‘On the Shortness of Life’?

a) Emperor Nero

b) Titus Pomponius Atticus

c) Paulinus

d) Emperor Augustus

7. What does Aristotle acknowledge about the relationship between money and happiness?

a) Wealth does not produce true happiness, but some material resources are necessary

b) Wealth guarantees happiness when properly managed

c) Poverty is necessary for philosophical understanding

d) Financial success is the highest human achievement

8. What did the Stoics believe human beings should live in accordance with?

a) The expectations of society

b) Their human nature

c) The commands of political rulers

d) The traditions of their ancestors

Answers

1. C – Tombs were constructed from more durable materials such as stone and rock. (Etruria: Life Among the Dead)

2. A – The leisure that might come with old age. (Seneca and “On The Shortness of Life”)

3. D – Protagoras. (How To Be An Excellent Person)

4. B – Their opportunity to enjoy life and cultivate themselves. (Seneca and “On The Shortness of Life”)

5. D – It increasingly emphasised the journey into the underworld and supernatural guides. (Etruria: Life Among the Dead)

6. C – Paulinus. (Seneca and “On The Shortness of Life”)

7. A – Wealth does not produce true happiness, but some material resources are necessary. (How To Be An Excellent Person)

8. B – Their human nature. (Seneca and “On The Shortness of Life”)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom