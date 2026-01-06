Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Tragically, today it is all too rare for the average person to truly connect with the Classics...with the ancient gods and goddesses, the mysteries and histories, the stories and philosophies of old. They walk in the shadows of the past, yet for many the concrete, cognizant connection has been lost.

Perhaps that is why, for many of us lovers of the Classics, the upcoming big-budget blockbuster film The Odyssey, directed by the famed Christopher Nolan, is so thrilling. Slated for release in July 2026, the film promises sweeping visuals, psychological depth, and a star-studded cast bringing Homer’s epic to life for a global audience.

Now, finally, we can bring up the Classics…and with nary an eye roll!

Conversations can include A-list actors and epic poetry, cinematic spectacle and Bronze Age weaponry.

It is a bridge from the ancient past to modern culture that we have long been waiting for.

But more than just allowing us to connect with our contemporaries (though we certainly do appreciate the opportunity!), this cultural moment offers something deeper still. It is a chance to return to the very foundations of Ancient Greece itself... a chance to find Homer once more.

Because we all too often fall prey to the urgent and forget the necessary. Life’s requirements, filled with to-do lists, bureaucracies, notifications, and obligations, quickly fill our days, our weeks, our years…until, before we realize it, they have consumed our entire lives.

So any reminder to step out of the mundane and into the sublime is most certainly welcome. To read the ancient words of Homer...To be transported into his world of wandering heroes, clever minds, capricious gods, and the eternal longing for home.

As the film’s release draws closer, we at Classical Wisdom will, of course, commemorate the occasion with all the appropriate events. We are already lining up professors and podcasts, articles and conversations, to help everyone get into the Homeric spirit, whether they are seasoned classicists or complete newcomers encountering Odysseus for the first time...

But for those who are truly dedicated to the cause of finding Homer, of appreciating not only his poetry, but the world that shaped it, we have something very special to offer.

The Sea of Homer: A Journey Like No Other

Departing July 1, 2026, The Sea of Homer is a journey of a lifetime, one that allows you to fully explore the landscapes, cities, and seas that formed the backbone of Homer’s epics.

Over thirteen immersive days, travelers will trace the ancient world across Greece, the Greek Islands, and Turkey, sailing the legendary “wine-dark sea” while stepping ashore at some of the most important sites in Western civilization.

From the Acropolis of Athens and the Agora -where democracy and philosophy were born- to Mycenae, home of Agamemnon; from the healing sanctuary and perfect theater of Epidaurus to the sacred island of Delos, birthplace of Apollo and Artemis, each stop reveals another layer of Homer’s world.

You will walk through Ephesus, one of antiquity’s great cities; reflect at sea as Homer’s verses echo across the Aegean; and stand in awe in Istanbul, that extraordinary crossroads where Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman histories converge. Along the way, Homer’s poetry becomes not an abstract text, but a living guide...anchored in place, story, and human experience.

All of this unfolds aboard the elegant EXPLORA II, an intimate, all-suite ship designed for comfort, reflection, and conversation. With spacious private terraces, world-class dining, wellness facilities, and a relaxed, refined atmosphere, the ship itself becomes a floating sanctuary...perfect for thought, discussion, and wonder.

Guided by an Unparalleled Homeric Voice

And who should be your guide on such a journey? None other than Emily Wilson.

Professor of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, Emily Wilson is one of the most celebrated classical scholars of our time. She is the first woman to translate Homer’s Odyssey into English, a landmark achievement praised for its clarity, poetic power, and emotional honesty. Her more recent translation of the Iliad has been equally lauded.

A MacArthur Fellow, Guggenheim Fellow, and Fellow of the American Academy in Rome, Professor Wilson has devoted her career to illuminating the ancient world for modern audiences.

Her work bridges scholarship and storytelling, rigor and accessibility...exactly what Homer himself once did for the Greeks.

Throughout the voyage, her lectures and conversations will enrich every site we visit, tracing Homer’s influence on ideas of heroism, justice, democracy, tragedy, and the enduring human search for meaning and home.

Make 2026 the Year You Find Homer

With a major cinematic retelling of The Odyssey arriving in theaters and an extraordinary opportunity to walk -and sail- through Homer’s world, there has never been a better time to reconnect with the ancient past.

Make 2026 the year you find Homer.

Not only on the screen.

Not only on the page.

But in the places, stories, and questions that still shape who we are.

Begin Your Journey Now

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

P.S. An important reminder: Availability for this journey is extremely limited. This is a small, exclusive ship, and there are currently only 10 spaces left in our allotment. If this voyage inspires you—as I suspect it might—I encourage you to act quickly to secure your place.

Discover Homer Today