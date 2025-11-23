Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sakshat's avatar
Sakshat
4d

Ordered and excitedly waiting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Waltman PsyD ABPP's avatar
Scott Waltman PsyD ABPP
4d

Amazing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Classical Wisdom
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture