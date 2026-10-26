Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It is essentially baked into the foundations of philosophy, intertwined in the DNA of deep thought, engraved into the Classical commandments...

...that the examined life is the best life.

This seems the natural conclusion if the unexamined life is not worth living... as Socrates famously declared at his trial.

It’s now taken as a given that we should unflaggingly pursue wisdom, knowledge and the practice of philosophy... especially in these humble pages!

But let us today question questioning itself.

After all, the proponents and prophets of this approach to life didn’t exactly... end well.

Socrates succumbed to a poison that slowly paralyzed his body from the feet up, eventually suffocating him.

The Roman philosopher Seneca also imbibed hemlock, though it failed to finish the task... Having already cut his veins, he eventually suffocated in the steam of a hot bath.

But perhaps the Alexandrian mathematician and philosopher Hypatia had the worst death, being stripped and brutally murdered by a Christian mob, her body torn apart and the remains burned...

These are hardly motivational examples... What good did pursuing wisdom do them?

I can’t imagine anyone would want to emulate their ending...

And then there are the mythological examples, the ones that take us out of historical detail and circumstance and into the realm of human nature.

Dionysus’ dearly departed mother was incinerated by lightning, merely for wanting proof that her lover was Zeus.

And then there is the famed Oedipus. As king of Thebes with a beautiful queen and four fine kids, he was living the high life until the plague, well respected as the solver of the Sphinx’s riddle. It was only through his unrelenting quest for knowledge that the whole sordid affair came to light, that his wife was his mother, and he had killed his father (he later says in self-defense). With that discovery came great blinding misery.

Louis Bouwmeester as Oedipus in a Dutch production of Oedipus Rex , c. 1896

Would he have been better off in the dark? And even if he would, what about everyone else?

After all, they say ignorance is bliss... and there are plenty of examples, from those who are genuinely unaware to those who are willfully blind, who seem all the happier for it.

What if the unexamined life is not only worth living, but much more pleasant for it? Even Plato mentions people blaming philosophy for their headaches and dizziness.

Of course, a terrible death doesn’t necessarily mean a terrible life. And perhaps a pleasant life isn’t quite the same as a good one.

But what makes the truth worth knowing when it makes us miserable? Is there something valuable in understanding our lives, even if we enjoy them less?

What do you think, dear reader? Is the examined life the best life? Why, really, should we pursue wisdom?

I want to hear your thoughts and ideas below...

But before you get into the thick of it in the comments section (which I can’t wait to read), make sure to save your spot for our special event, taking place on Thursday.

In the spirit of questioning everything, we are going to re-examine the trial of Socrates... and see whether or not the Athenians were justified in condemning him. Michael Fontaine, Professor of Classics at Cornell and translator of How to Speak Freely, will be making the case for Socrates... and the cross-examination will be led by Donald Robertson, author of How to Think Like Socrates.

This will be an event like no other! Irreverent, uproarious and most certainly enlightening.

Sign Up Here

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom