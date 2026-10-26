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John Webb's avatar
John Webb
37m

The unexamined life is the happier one. The examined life only makes you crazier and leads to more and more questions that can not be answered.

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Ramiro Sarmiento's avatar
Ramiro Sarmiento
1h

I don't know if I can make a value judgment as to which life is better. I do know that I can no more stop trying to see the truth than change the colour of my eyes.

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