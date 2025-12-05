Classical Wisdom

Tom O'Connor
Tom O’Connor
1h

Soalrates is not immortal. Diotima's Speech in the Symposium states that a mortal's legacy is the closest one can come to immortality. Still makes sense to me.

Alvin Garber
Alvin Garber
1h

Very profound discussion. I may have mistaken the text of Socrate

as a moment in time to reflect, as a

“My Dear Companion” pause, in each of the three parts, and of social justice itself. The immortality of the soul is one that does not answer as easily, as you reference. Thank you for pointing this out.

