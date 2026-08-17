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Sandra Ganey's avatar
Sandra Ganey
5hEdited

What isn’t moral is the way we confine and literally torture millions of animals. Pigs in gestation crates where they can’t turn around and live on concrete, for years. Piglets getting castrated and teeth removed without anesthesia. Chicks tossed into grinders because they’re male and can’t lay eggs. Dairy cows repeatedly impregnated, calves taken at birth so we can take their milk, repeat until collapse then send her to McDonald’s. Said male calves put in crates to be veal. Chickens bred to grow so big so fast they can’t walk and have heart attacks. Chickens hung in shackles live by their legs then slid across a blade. Gas chambers for pigs is the latest method. Animals on transport trains or ships in boiling heat or freezing cold, for days or even weeks. I like to think the one cow my grandparents kept in their pastured, then slaughtered each year, was perhaps moral. But today’s factory farms and industrial animal system is decidedly not moral at all.

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Joseph Griffin's avatar
Joseph Griffin
4h

If we abstained from eating meat, the planet would be in much better shape. We would use much less water, generate far less pollution, and permit vast stretches of land to do something other than grow feed for animals.

If we abstained from eating meat, our health would probably improve (although there is some controversy about this claim).

Nature does not endorse veganism. In fact, it evolved carnivores. Of course, nature is amoral. Darwin famously observed how suffering is part of the natural order. Humans seem to be the only omnivorous species with individuals who abstain from eating meat. That makes humankind special. It doesn't argue for the correctness of veganism, but it's nice to know that my veganism is a rare and special power.

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