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Vernon Farquhar's avatar
Vernon Farquhar
15h

On a semi-unrelated note, if you want a wickedly interesting read, try The Debt To Pleasure by Lanchester.

You’ll thank me later.

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Neal Hugh Hurwitz's avatar
Neal Hugh Hurwitz
15h

I was told once by my therapist that I really know how how to play!!! But the dominant culture of the USA does not value play as much as required work.

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