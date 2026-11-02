Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

If Epicurus were alive today, we might recommend he sue for slander. His name has been so misused, abused, and completely distorted, that it’s really no surprise many don’t understand what his philosophy is about…

…nor that it has been unjustly reduced to simplistic pleasure seeking.

And sadly, this is as true today as it was in ancient times.

Indeed, the biographer Diogenes Laertius dedicates the opening of his biography on Epicurus outlining all the ways in which the Greek philosopher has been aggrieved!

So who is the real Epicurus?

Was he really the philosopher of indulgence?

Or did he understand something about happiness that we’ve forgotten?

Join philosopher Emily Austin, author of Living for Pleasure, for a fascinating conversation about one of antiquity’s most misunderstood thinkers.

From friendship and desire to anxiety, ambition, and the fear of death, we’ll explore what Epicurus actually taught...and why his philosophy might be just what we need today.

Taking place on Thursday, November 19th at noon EST:

Register Here

Can’t join us live? Register in advance and you will receive the recording.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER:

Emily Austin is a professor of philosophy at Wake Forest University and the author of Living for Pleasure: An Epicurean Guide to Life (Oxford University Press, 2023). A specialist in ancient Greek philosophy, particularly Epicurean ethics, she explores how Epicurus’ ideas about pleasure, friendship, desire, and happiness can help us think about what it means to live well today. Her work brings ancient philosophy to life for modern audiences, challenging common misconceptions about Epicureanism and its relevance to contemporary life.

It will be an enlightening conversation… one in which in true Epicurean spirit… you will enjoy. Make sure to register in advance here:

Register Here

I hope you can join us!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom