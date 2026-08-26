Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

I’ve got music on the mind…

I mean, I wrote about it on Monday, with regards to how the evolution of music production has affected our relationship with songs…

And I have been contemplating it more since the passing of the late great Dolly Parton… someone who brought out a love of music and books in many… something I think we can all appreciate!

Today, I marvel at all the ways music was found in the ancient world.

Indeed, it’s interesting to think that literature and poetry were always interconnected. Events such as philosophical debates, poetic recitals, dramatic festivals and elaborate rituals were not done in silence…they had a soundtrack. And a live one, at that!

I might even venture there is no better way to time travel to the ancient world than by recreating their music… or trying to understand how it all sounded.

We may sit down and read Homer, but this is a far cry from how the Greeks experienced it, even if we are watching the Odyssey in IMAX. (To his credit, Nolan deliberately replaced the traditional orchestra with the aulos, lyre and percussion to recreate something closer to the ancient soundscape.)

The lines of Homer were sung… the tragedies and comedies were performed with music… symposiums took place to the accompaniment of melody.

So today, let's explore the ancient world of music, from musical modes and mysterious instruments to philosophical debates about harmony, mathematics and the power of song.

Want to know more about ancient Music? Today’s column is the first piece in our Classical Wisdom Litterae Magazine dedicated entirely to Music from the ancient world.

Discover how music shaped education, philosophy, mythology and even mathematics… why Plato feared certain instruments while Pythagoras believed music revealed the hidden order of the universe…as well as the secret music cults in this exciting Member’s only edition, below:

Now… onto the muses, music and much more…

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

If Music be the Food of…the Muses

By Stella Samaras

If music be the food of love, play on…

What a load of malarkey I can hear them saying in the agora.

Music, the food of love, love alone? In whose century? Music was a gift of the muses and touched mathematics as well as poetry, science as well as philosophy. It permeated mythology, drama, ritual, athletics, dance, ethics, storytelling, and of course, love.

A fully rounded education was one that both music, in this broad sense, and gymnastics in terms of physical prowess, were taught.

Music in all of its ancient glory was inspiration. Everyone was taught to sing and play musical instruments. Until Pericles, all music was a combination of played instruments and sung lyrics. Then late in the 5th C BCE, instruments began to be played on their own, as music evolved from performing just a civic, martial, or religious role to include a secular one.

The Music Lesson

Music in the way we appreciate it – its melody, harmony and rhythm was not only listened to, it was competed over in dramatic festivals, its lyric beauty was enjoyed at symposiums, choristers were trained to sing it in choirs and music permeated social rituals.

How much a part of Ancient Greek life it was is witnessed by its presence on so many Grecian urns and in myths e.g., Orpheus and Eurydice; Hermes and the invention of the Kithara; Odysseus and the Siren’s song; Marsyas vs Apollo in competition, to name a few.

Like so many of the gifts of the gods, music was also philosophised over.