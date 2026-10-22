Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Usually, when I write about our trips, I tell you about the places... The ancient temples, the picturesque islands, the extraordinary history...

But a reader who joined our voyage with Emily Wilson last year recently sent me something that captures another part of the experience entirely.

With her permission, I’m sharing it here:

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“Greece was always the place I wanted to visit. Myths, heroes, columns, turquoise water, and authentic food. Ancient history close enough to touch and the knowledge I might be walking where famous figures had gone before me.

“The itinerary alone captured my interest. Emily Wilson giving lectures and accompanying the group sounded perfect.

“I had never travelled. Ever. No trips to Mexico or Las Vegas. No girls’ weekends in Hawaii. I would be travelling alone. It felt daunting. Should I try a less ambitious trip first? Would I regret signing up with a set itinerary and not planning my own day? Would it be weird travelling with strangers? Would my previous back surgery prevent me from participating in the planned activities? As a single mom for a long time, I’d never dreamed I could actually do something like this, dare I believe I could?

“I was brave enough to call Thalassa Journeys and ask some questions. They were very helpful and encouraging without being pushy. I knew I was in good hands. It started coming together and I started to believe it might actually happen. Then it did.

“Meeting the group at the hotel, I relaxed. Like-minded people on a well-planned tour in historic Greece. It was a whirlwind. Each day was packed full but not overwhelming. An expert archaeologist explained things I never would have noticed on my own. Carefully chosen menus to provide opportunities to try local specialties. Olive oil tasting. Wine tasting. Vivid memories I will have forever.

“So thankful I was able to have this experience. I would recommend it to anyone with an interest in the classics or simply wanting to explore Greece and enjoy amazing food. I would definitely go again!”

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I was particularly happy to read, “Meeting the group at the hotel, I relaxed.”

I mean, we spend so much time reading and discussing the ancient world together here... in the comments, in the chat, at our events. It is a true pleasure to see readers meet in person and find themselves among friends.

It was certainly something I experienced first hand when I joined everyone in Kefalonia! We had such a wonderful time together and I was truly appreciative to get to meet such interesting and interested people.

I will always remember that last evening dinner! Such great discussions around the table, only amplified by the lovely food, the flowing wine, and the lovely sea breeze.

Our next journey takes place April 12–22, 2027, with Professor Angie Hobbs, whose lectures and discussions will explore Plato, Aristotle, and the Stoics.

We’ll visit Athens, Delos, Ephesus, Samos, and more, sailing aboard the luxurious 57-suite Blue Zephyr.

If you’re interested in the kind of trip that gets you up close and personal with the classics, while still allowing time for relaxation, contemplation and great conversation, you might find the information at the link below of use…

Explore the April 2027 Itinerary

If you have questions about traveling alone, the daily activities, or the practical arrangements, you can contact Thalassa Journeys or call +1 866–633–3611.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom