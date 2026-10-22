Classical Wisdom

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Luigi Matrone's avatar
Luigi Matrone
2d

The journey isn't toward the unknown; it is within. Your reader’s “dare I believe I could?” reads like the start of both journeys at once.

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Valery Rees's avatar
Valery Rees
3d

Full encouragement to anyone hesitating over joining this trip - we would have loved to go but have some major family commitments far too close to the travel dates. You will love Angie Hobbs as a guide!

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