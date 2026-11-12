Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

So, you want to read Plato.

Excellent! I applaud your endeavor. After all, he is literally one of the most foundational philosophers in all of history. It would be pretty tricky to be well-read and well-rounded without even a small dabbling in his works and wisdom.

But it’s pretty hard to read Plato... right?

Wrong!

This is a popular misconception, erroneous to the core! A red herring, a false flag that has sadly stood in the way of many an ambitious soul from even opening a single Platonic book.

Fortunately, Plato can be easy to read, as well as immensely enjoyable and rewarding... You just need to know where to start.

First, don’t begin with his magnum opus, The Republic.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fascinating and rich text, one that prompts endless discussion and contemplation.

(Something we demonstrated in yesterday’s podcast with philosopher Agnes Callard and actor/director Tim Blake Nelson - A must watch! Exclusive for members).

The Republic, however, is generally considered one of his middle-period works and delves into his abstract and more complex ideas... Moreover, it builds on themes explored in earlier dialogues, so perhaps its best approached when you already have a bit of Plato under the belt.

Instead, begin with the Apology or the Symposium.

The Apology is perfect if you are a Socrates fan and also interested in the historical events surrounding the year 399 BC. It’s readable, accessible, and it really packs a punch! Honestly, it’s hard not to slow clap when you get to the end... Plato’s masterful writing brings you into the room, and you are with Socrates at the very trial that ultimately results in his execution.

Sure you know the ending, but reading it all unfold grips you right to the finish. And, in true Platonic fashion, you end up discovering the fundamental Socratic principles along the way.

The Symposium is likewise accessible and enjoyable. It actually has laugh-out-loud moments, especially when Alcibiades stumbles drunkenly into the room. I love how the characters admit they are hungover at the beginning - it is just so relatable!

But it is also beautiful, the discussions sweep you away and leave you wondering about how we spend our days and contemplating the question: what is love?

Next, don’t go to Plato for answers.

Now, this might seem a bit counter-intuitive. I mean, we look to the ancient world to give us perspective, humility, and insight into the human condition... right? Well, yes, but the process doesn’t always happen like you might expect.

Today’s educational system usually relies on didactic teaching, professors lecturing and top-down instruction. But there is something rather unsatisfying in learning like that. I mean, who wants to be told what to think? Plato cottoned on to this, no doubt inspired by his gadfly of a teacher, Socrates.

And so, instead of long treatises, much of his earlier work is structured as a series of really interesting discussions in the form of dialogues. Of course, the tradition that he once aspired to be a playwright may have also contributed to this...

But it really is wonderful because you, the reader, get the opportunity to engage in the conversation yourself. Time and time again, the dialogue doesn’t actually conclude... we aren’t given a neat answer to what exactly piety is... or virtue. But we are prompted to ask the questions ourselves and see if we can give a response that works in our lives.

Throughout his work, Plato also employs the vehicle of myth and storytelling to likewise draw the reader into a world of questions and wonder. Clearly a clever fellow with a serious sense of humor, Plato doesn’t give you your philosophy on a plate, you have to earn it.

Finally, you don’t have to agree with Plato.

I’m officially letting you off the hook! There is no need to see his work as gospel; he is not sitting on an unquestionable pedestal. In fact, his ideas, even in the ancient world, were not viewed as scripture... as anyone who loves the story of Diogenes the cynic throwing a plucked chicken at Plato’s feet will recall.

We learn best when we engage with ideas, not accept them wholesale or reject them completely. Plato’s wide ranging ideas almost make that process inevitable. Which is pretty amazing when you think about it... There will probably be some aspects of Plato’s ideas that you will find fascinating, some mind-blowing, and others deeply unsettling.

So essentially, whether you start with the Apology, the Symposium or return to the Republic, the real way to begin with Plato is simple: one page at a time...

And don’t worry about understanding everything, just start asking questions.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. If you wish to begin your journey into the philosophy of Plato, or would like some company while you do so, Classical Wisdom Members have access to all our resources from the original texts and helpful commentary to in-depth discussions with some of the most distinguished professors alive today.

Including Ebooks with the Symposium and the Apology as well as our recent podcast about the Republic.

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