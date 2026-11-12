Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

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Angelo's avatar
Angelo
6h

May I add that you should just enjoy the prose. I’m not a fan of Plato’s philosophy, but he is a hell of a writer and a great humourist. Many moments are outright hilarious. Too bad that the philosophical tradition tends to cancel this aspect, particularly with some translations.

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Living Classics's avatar
Living Classics
5h

Great stuff as ever Anya. I would only add that Euthyphro can be a good one to go with early. Both in terms of chronology - Socrates waiting for trial - and morality and gods. Fun to find out early - do the gods = morality - or not?!

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