The Humanities Library
Aug 24, 2024

'Sound logic doesn’t always win arguments. Human beings are moved by emotion, not logic' - This bit still rings undeniably true! Something tells me Cicero would get on quite well as a modern politician 🙄

1 reply by Classical Wisdom
Amar Sukhi
Sep 17, 2024

Difficult not to lose a lot of respect for Cicero after reading this essay. The philosophy of - winning is the only thing that matters, truth and process be damned - especially in the legal system just feels morally reprehensible.

1 reply by Classical Wisdom
