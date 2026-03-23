Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Uncertainty feels like the defining mood of our time.

Headlines shift by the hour. Institutions feel less stable. Personal challenges, such as loss, change, injustice, often arrive without warning. It’s easy to feel unmoored, even overwhelmed.

But this is not the first age to feel this way. Far from it!

Fifteen hundred years ago, a man who had everything suddenly had nothing.

Boethius, a Roman statesman, scholar, and insider to power, was cast down overnight. He was imprisoned, isolated and facing execution. He certainly had no control over his fate, no certainty about tomorrow.

And yet, in that moment of collapse, he did something remarkable:

He began a conversation.

Not with friends or allies, but with Philosophy itself.

In The Consolation of Philosophy, Boethius wrestles with questions that feel strikingly modern:

Why do good people suffer?

What remains when everything else is taken away?

Is peace possible in a world that feels so unstable?

This Wednesday, March 25th at Noon EST (New York Time), we invite you to step into that same conversation.

Join Professor Philip Freeman, renowned classicist and author of How to Cope: Ancient Philosophies for Enduring Hardship, for a live discussion on why Boethius’s insights matter now more than ever.

Drawing on his modern translation, Freeman will explore how ancient philosophy, especially Stoic thought, offers not abstract theory, but practical guidance for navigating uncertainty, loss, and injustice in our own time.

Because while the world has changed, the human experience of disruption has not.

And neither has our need for clarity, resilience, and perspective.

If there was ever a moment to revisit these ideas, it’s now—and it’s happening this Wednesday, March 25th at Noon EST (New York Time).

Register Here

*Can’t join us live? If you register in advance , you’ll receive the recording.

In a time that often feels chaotic, this is an opportunity to pause…and to rediscover a steadier way of thinking with Philosophy herself.

Join Here

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom