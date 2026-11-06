Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
12h

People have always been told to be happy get married and have children. If you follow this advice you should have grandchildren at some point. This is Nirvana, the bonding to grandchildren is mystical of another dimension. All the happiness and love anyone needs.

Reply
Share
2 replies
starguy's avatar
starguy
12h

"They say money doesn't buy happiness? Just look at the smile on my face!"

-- Ben Affleck, Boiler Room

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture