Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I suppose, in a way, they’re alike… Even if it doesn’t seem like it at first.

When you think about it, both mythology and mathematics are cornerstones of how humanity has tried to understand the world.

And the ancient Greeks made a massive contribution to them both.

Now, let me set your mind at ease; there’s no tricky sums in this week’s Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

This week we did, however, look at the life and legacy of the philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras, as well as the daily rituals of his followers…

Plus, for our Members, a look at one of the ancient world’s most important mythological texts: Hesiod’s Theogony, the origin story of Greek mythology.

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So, now it’s time to see if you know Pythagoreans from your Prometheus, and test your knowledge with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week at Classical Wisdom. Answers are available right after the quiz, along with a roundup of the week’s resources, just in case you missed something or want to revisit anything!

Are you ready?

1. How did a Pythagorean disciple begin the day?

a) With a communal breakfast

b) With a solitary walk

c) With wrestling exercises

d) With a religious sacrifice

2. According to a popular legend, whom did Hesiod defeat in a singing contest?

a) Homer

b) Pindar

c) Sappho

d) Stesichorus

3. Approximately when was Pythagoras born?

a) 470 BCE

b) 370 BCE

c) 670 BCE

d) 570 BCE

4. What reportedly inspired Pythagoras to investigate the mathematical relationships underlying musical harmony?

a) Listening to a lyre competition

b) Studying Egyptian hymns

c) Hearing hammers striking anvils at a blacksmith’s shop

d) Watching soldiers march in rhythm

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5. Why was a Pythagorean disciple not supposed to speak to anyone during the morning walk?

a) The disciple had to memorize mathematical formulas

b) The soul first had to be made sedate

c) Speech was forbidden before midday

d) The gods could only be approached in silence

6. Which of the following does Hesiod’s Theogony provide?

a) Instructions for constructing temples

b) A detailed code of Greek law

c) A history of the Persian Wars

d) A comprehensive account of the gods and how they came to be

7. What did Pythagoras prove about a right-angled triangle?

a) The square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides

b) Its sides must form whole-number ratios

c) Its area always equals half its perimeter

d) All three angles are equal

8. Hesiod was a native of which region of Greece?

a) Attica

b) Thessaly

c) Boeotia

d) Laconia

Answers:

B) With a solitary walk (A Day in the Life of a Pythagorean Disciple) A) Homer (The Origin Story of Greek Mythology) D) 570 BCE (Our Mathematical Universe) C) Hearing hammers striking anvils at a blacksmith’s shop (Our Mathematical Universe) B) The soul first had to be made sedate (A Day in the Life of a Pythagorean Disciple) D) A comprehensive account of the gods and how they came to be (The Origin Story of Greek Mythology) A) The square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides (Our Mathematical Universe) C) Boeotia (The Origin Story of Greek Mythology)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale

🚶0 - 2 Correct: Solitary Wanderer

You’re taking those first quiet steps toward wisdom. Just remember: no talking until you’ve brought your reasoning powers into harmony!

📜 3 - 4 Correct: Student of Hesiod

Halfway to Olympus! You’ve learned enough mythology to hold your own when the conversation turns to gods, poets, and the Theogony.

🔺 5 - 6 Correct: Pythagorean Disciple

Numbers are beginning to reveal their secrets. You’ve earned a place among Pythagoras’ disciples

🏺 7 - 8 Correct: Keeper of the Theogony

Gods, cosmic origins, mathematical ratios: you’ve got an impressive command of the ancient world. The Muses approve.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom