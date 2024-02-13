Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SHELA YATES's avatar
SHELA YATES
Feb 13, 2024

After everything, I wonder if it ever can be so, if it never has been, so.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr Nia D Thomas's avatar
Dr Nia D Thomas
Feb 16, 2024

Very interesting! I'm a pracademic in self-awareness (specifically self-aware leadership) and this notion of love yourself first definitely aligns with my three layer model of self-awareness.....

* reflection of your hard and relational skills

* recognition of your impact

* regulation of your behaviour

Self love absolutely fits with the introspection inherent in the reflection layer

Reply
Share
1 reply by Classical Wisdom
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture