How Can We Love Ourselves?
Finding some Aristotelian Self-love, or Philautia...
It’s perhaps one of the more... controversial versions of Love.
You see, yesterday we outlined a few of the 30 odd words the ancient Greeks had for love. While some are certainly ingenious additions/clarifications of the term that would have resolved just about any Jane Austen novel, others seem less... helpful.
Yes, dear reader, I'm talking about Philautia...or Self Love.
While at first this may appear self-indulgent, there are really two types of self-love, at least according to Aristotle. One is the unhealthy variety you may be thinking about, self obsession with a focus on personal fame, fortune and that sort of rot. It’s the one epitomized by mythical lake starers and worn by politicians, pop-stars and anyone prone to wanting to be on reality TV...
Fortunately there is another type of self love, a healthier, more beautiful version, which aims to enhance your capacity to love.... this is the one to go for!
In true Aristotelian fashion, philautia is considered best when practiced in moderation. In his Ethics, he writes that “All friendly feelings for others are an extension of a man’s feeling for himself. A man is his own best friend”. Essentially, it’s the rule that, “you must love yourself before you can love others”.
So how can we increase our ability to love ourselves with the type of attention to the life of the mind that would make Aristotle (or indeed any of the Essential Greeks) proud?
With a renewed dedication to the Classics, of course!
To that end, we’ve made some Aristotelian Self-love, or Philautia, easier than ever.
Very interesting! I'm a pracademic in self-awareness (specifically self-aware leadership) and this notion of love yourself first definitely aligns with my three layer model of self-awareness.....
* reflection of your hard and relational skills
* recognition of your impact
* regulation of your behaviour
Self love absolutely fits with the introspection inherent in the reflection layer