Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
11h

7/8 this time.

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Emiliano del Refugio's avatar
Emiliano del Refugio
11h

A conversation on the 'noble lie' with an actor in the room seems fitting: actors know better than anyone how stories shape what people believe. Plato would have had something to say about that.

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