Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

We went a little bit Hollywood this week!

For our latest episode of Podcasts with Professors, Anya was joined by actor Tim Blake Nelson, best known for his work with the Coen Brothers in the likes of O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

They were also joined by Agnes Callard, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Chicago and author of Open Socrates. Together, they had a fascinating discussion about Plato’s Republic, its complicated legacy, and the troubling but inescapable concept of the ‘noble lie’.

Members can check that out HERE!

Members can ALSO check out our handy guide on How to Read Plato, complete with an exclusive e-book, for those looking to get started on ancient philosophy.

Not a Member? Sign up today to gain access to this week’s podcast episode, as well as our vast archives of e-books, magazines, in-depth articles and more.

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Elsewhere, we also had a looked at the life and legacy of Epicurus, the philosopher who believed pleasure was the highest good.

But… I must ask once again…

Have you been paying attention? Because it’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers.

Are you ready?

1. In which circle of Hell does Dante place Epicurus because of his supposedly heretical beliefs?

a) The Fourth Circle

b) The Ninth Circle

c) The Sixth Circle

d) The Second Circle

2. Which metals feature in the founding myth known as Plato’s ‘noble lie’?

a) Gold, silver, bronze and iron

b) Copper, tin, lead and mercury

c) Silver, bronze, mercury and tin

d) Gold, platinum, copper and lead

3. Which Hellenistic poet wrote the epigram commemorating his friend Heraclitus?

a) Meleager

b) Theocritus

c) Apollonius of Rhodes

d) Callimachus

4. What approach does Tim Blake Nelson say he and Agnes Callard adopted when studying Plato’s Republic?

a) Rejecting any arguments that conflict with contemporary values

b) Examining Plato’s arguments on their own terms rather than imposing their personal views

c) Interpreting Plato entirely through modern political debates

d) Concentrating exclusively on Plato’s historical biography

5. According to Seneca the Younger, what declaration appeared at the entrance to Epicurus’ garden in Athens?

a) The gods determine the fate of all people

b) Wisdom begins with self-knowledge

c) Virtue is the only path to happiness

d) The highest good is pleasure

6. Which character makes a memorable drunken entrance in Plato’s Symposium?

a) Alcibiades

b) Agathon

c) Aristophanes

d) Socrates

7. What does the Epicurean term aponia describe?

a) The absence of political ambition

b) The enjoyment of physical luxuries

c) Freedom from physical pain or disturbance

d) The pursuit of intellectual knowledge

8. What does Plato call the original, simpler city described by Socrates in The Republic before the introduction of luxuries?

a) The city of philosophers

b) The city of pigs

c) The city of gold

d) The city of guardians

Answers

1. C – The Sixth Circle. (Should We Live For Pleasure?)

2. A – Gold, silver, bronze and iron. (Plato’s Republic – Podcast Discussion with Agnes Callard and Tim Blake Nelson)

3. D – Callimachus. (Tired the Sun with Talking)

4. B – Examining Plato’s arguments on their own terms rather than imposing their personal views. (Plato’s Republic – Podcast Discussion with Agnes Callard and Tim Blake Nelson)

5. D – The highest good is pleasure. (Should We Live For Pleasure?)

6. A – Alcibiades. (How to Read Plato)

7. C – Freedom from physical pain or disturbance. (Should We Live For Pleasure?)

8. B – The city of pigs. (Plato’s Republic – Podcast Discussion with Agnes Callard and Tim Blake Nelson)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom