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Mary Marjorie Rigby's avatar
Mary Marjorie Rigby
7h

Well written! I enjoyed your account.

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Wilhelm's avatar
Wilhelm
7h

SPQR. A great tribute to this civilization that has given us so much as a legacy.

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