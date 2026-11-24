Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Today is the day! Today our brand new book hits the shelves!

And you, dear reader, get a sneak peek below…

But first, a few questions:

How much do the times make the man? How critical is context in understanding a philosophy? And do certain ideas only flourish with the right setting?

Let us contemplate Hellenistic Greece… It was an era of tumult and change, yet amidst the uncertainty many incredibly important philosophies were created or cultivated.

But what was it about that moment that made Stoicism, Skepticism and Epicureanism so popular?

Of course, it’s hard to say and many have plenty of theories, but in honor of the release of The Essential Epicurean, let us will look specifically at the exact backdrop and life of Epicurus.

Could you imagine a more a perfect philosophical collection for the holidays?

With special permission from St. Martin’s Essential, I’ve reprinted part of my introduction, below. Enjoy!

Greece After Alexander: A Time of Tumult

By Anya Leonard

Epicurus was born in a moment of great change and flux. The famed Alexander the Great had died a mere 18 years beforehand, and with his passing, Greece and his vast empire were plunged into instability. Split into four sections and ruled by Alexander’s former generals (the Diadochi), the region was thrust into volatility and continuous warfare.

The Hellenistic kingdoms, such as the Ptolemaic and Seleucid Empires, frequently fought for dominance, each seeking to capitalize on the prevailing power vacuum. Wars raged, yet alongside conflict came cultural exchange. Ideas and goods traveled across borders with armies and merchants, fusing Greek thought with Persian, Egyptian, and Indian traditions.

In this milieu of uncertainty and change, as well as the influx of new foreign ideas, ancient philosophies, especially those focused on personal peace, formed and flourished in Athens. Though the once-dominant capital had lost its political power, it remained an intellectual hub.

It was here that not only Epicureanism was born and nurtured, but also the great rival traditions of Stoicism and Skepticism. These philosophies arose in answer to a world that no longer offered stability or control, where political power felt distant and uncertain, and the need for inner refuge grew ever more urgent. Though they shared the same ultimate aim of happiness, each had its own distinct path toward it.

Indeed, one might imagine a thoughtful individual wandering through the city, passing between the established schools of Aristotle’s Lyceum and Plato’s Academy, where he might encounter the budding Academic Skeptics, before coming upon the Stoics gathered at the Stoa, the great colonnaded hall at the heart of the city. And perhaps, after sampling the wisdom of Epicurus’ contemporaries, he proceeds to his famous Garden, where all were welcome.

Map of Hellenistic Philosophical schools, 323-31 BC, Athens, Greece, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

And yet, while Athens would become the stage upon which his philosophy took root and flourished, Epicurus himself came from far beyond its walls, a figure shaped not by the city of ideas, but by the distant edges of the Greek world.

The Philosophers’ Origin Story

Epicurus was not born in his Garden, nor even in the city of Athens, but on the island of Samos in 341 BCE. This small outpost lay in the distant Aegean Sea, separated from the (now) Turkish mainland by a narrow strait, barely a mile across at its closest point. Though born abroad, Epicurus was considered Greek, as his parents were themselves Greek settlers on those far-flung shores.

As a young man, Epicurus was drawn to philosophy, seeking to understand the nature of the universe and the gods. After completing his required military service in Athens, he joined his exiled family in the ancient city of Colophon around 321 BCE. There, he studied under Nausiphanes, a follower of the natural philosopher Democritus who was renowned for his atomic theory of the universe. While Epicurus criticized many of Democritus’ ideas, he was deeply influenced by this atomic framework, as we have already noted and as you will no doubt encounter again.

From there, Epicurus went on to teach on the island of Lesbos, in Mytilene, and in Lampsacus, an ancient Greek city located on the eastern side of the Hellespont, where he gathered a circle of close followers who would remain loyal to him for life.

Finally, in 306 BCE, Epicurus returned to Athens and established his school, now seasoned by his travels, life experiences, and study.

The Philosopher’s Garden, Athens , colored engraving. after Antal Strohmayer. Photograph: Lanmas/Alamy

Unlike the great academies of the age, he did not gather his followers in the public spaces of the Agora, the Stoa, or the Lyceum, but instead withdrew to his own private house and garden just beyond the city walls, a quieter sanctuary where his philosophy could take root and flourish.

What he created there was something entirely different, a school like no other. It was a place of refuge for the mind, a sanctuary of calm and simplicity. It welcomed all, including women and slaves, something highly unusual for its time. There, they gathered to share in philosophical discourse, to cultivate deep friendships, and to live in quiet harmony. For 36 years, he nurtured this community, devoted to the pursuit of a life free from pain and fear.

At the end of this noble endeavor, in 270 BCE, Epicurus died an agonizing death, traditionally believed to be from kidney stones. Yet, despite his suffering, the philosopher remained cheerful and content, counting himself happy until the end.

At his passing, Epicurus was heavily criticized by the Stoics, praised immensely by his followers, and renowned by all for his prolific output. He is said to have left behind over 300 scrolls, an astonishing legacy. And though, sadly, the vast majority of his work has been lost, several remarkable texts have endured through the difficult passage of time.

These surviving works, which contain many of his most profound ideas, are presented in this very book, granting us the rare privilege of reading his thoughts directly today.

From The Essential Epicurean: The Classic Writings by Epicurus, Diogenes Laertius, and Lucretius; introduction by Anya Leonard. Copyright © 2026 by the authors, and reprinted with permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.

You can read the full introduction, as well as a wonderful collection of Epicurus’ original works in St. Martin’s Essentials new book, The Essential Epicurean, out today!

Get Your Copy Here

I hope you take as much pleasure in reading it, as I did! Returning to Epicurus’ words was a deeply rewarding experience.

This is a fantastic collection as well, because you certainly don’t need to read it all, but can enjoy the sections or sources you prefer. With an extended introduction explaining both the ideas and the materials in the book, you can use it as a resource, inspiration or (if I do say so myself) a lovely gift!

Add to your Essentials Library today:

The Essential Epicurean

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom