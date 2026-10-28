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B.R. Eckleburg's avatar
B.R. Eckleburg
10h

The detail I keep coming back to is the pit of blood: the dead can only speak truthfully once they have drunk, as though honesty itself needed a body to borrow. It sits oddly beside Alcinous's remark that Odysseus does not sound like the usual wandering liar, since the whole Underworld episode is told on Odysseus's own word. Do you think Homer wants us to trust this account more than the others, or is the praise of his honesty a joke at the narrator's expense?

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Barón Mizoguchi's avatar
Barón Mizoguchi
10h

Great overview of the Nekyia. Plato objects to this very book in the Republic, where Socrates wants Achilles’ lines about preferring to be a servant on earth removed from the education of the guardians, because they make death seem more terrible than defeat. Few passages were taken that seriously.

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