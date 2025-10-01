Dear Classical Wisdom Members,

Many today claim that free speech is uniquely in crisis — which poses a threat to our free and democratic society.

Others see an unalloyed commitment to free speech as a danger to higher social goods, such as social inclusion.

But what is free speech? Why does it matter? Is it at risk? And how can understanding its past help us evaluate its situation today?

Some may not realize that the roots of free speech are ancient, deep and sprawling... they are under attack now and, perhaps surprisingly to some, always have been.

But what have been the justifications for limiting free speech, both in ancient history and today? What helped preserve this notion again and again? And is it worth protecting this time around?

Classical Wisdom Members can enjoy the discussion “Free Speech on Trial” - featuring Jacob Mchangama, CEO of Justitia and the Future of Free Speech Project, as well as author of “Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media,” along with Alexandra Hudson, an award winning journalist, founder of Civic Renaissance, and author of the highly anticipated book, The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves, below.

Now, please enjoy the history of Free Speech, below.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

Free Speech on Trial: From Socrates to Social Media