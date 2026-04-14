Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Back… due to popular demand!

The perspective of Socrates… the grandeur of Homer… the beauty of Sophocles… and more!

Yes dear reader, our beloved Essential Greeks Course is now accepting new students and will begin on May 5th, 2026.

You can enroll for our 10 part course covering Homer to Aristotle and gain a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of the ancient world. Perfect for those who have an interest in philosophy, history, or literature… and suitable for both newcomers and life long Classics lovers.

Learn More Here

PLUS: Our Essential Greeks Course just got an exciting update!

Now our community and discussion features are central to the experience and better integrated with the videos, reading materials and quizzes. This means you can enjoy discovering the ancients along with your fellow students in our new spaces section and chat options. Think of it as the whatsapp group you actually want to be in…

Previous students loved our Essential Greeks Course and were kind enough to let us know:

“Thanks so much! Learned a ton and above all, am now motivated—rather than intimidated—to pursue further knowledge on the ancient Greeks.” - Marie “I am a premium member and have just completed the Essential Greeks course. I enjoyed the course immensely and found it most intellectually thought-provoking and enlightening. Many thanks to you for offering such an educational and stimulating experience.” - Steven S. “Just to inform you that I have completed the Essential Greeks Course. It has caused me to read the classics even more… Thanks!” - Richard

Please Note: If you have enrolled in the past, you are free to join in! Once you register, you have lifetime access to both the course and the community.

This is a great moment to learn the fundamentals of the ancient world: Bring the ancient Greeks into your life this May.

Normally $199 for the 10 part course, it is now only $179 for a limited time. Make sure to take advantage of this offer and save $20 here:

Enroll Here

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. This course will begin on May 5th with our first live webinar… so make sure to sign up before then so you can discover the Essential Greeks!