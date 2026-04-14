Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

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Amanda Hemmings's avatar
Amanda Hemmings
8h

Ooh, I do like the look of this! I'm in the UK and was wondering what time the live sessions would generally be? Will they be recorded? Thanks!

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