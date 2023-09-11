Religious and philosophical thought are like two, mostly parallel, lines of thought that have extended thousands of years throughout history. These lines are “mostly parallel” because they have the tendency to occasionally converge, blur or even diverge in dramatic different directions. Sometimes philosophy is used to support religious doctrines and sometimes it is used to disprove it.

Religion in the ancient world was no laughing matter. Therefore, questions of the divine were critically important to the ancient philosophers. Almost every school of thought, from the Pre-Socratics to the Roman Stoics, took time to expound their ideas on religion, divine creation, and whatever gods may exist.

In this anthology of ancient religious philosophy, we explore what the ancient thinkers had to say about the popular religious questions of the age. We also take time to examine how some of the Hellenic thinkers might have modern institutions of faith.

Download your own copy of “The Ancient Theologians” and explore the religious philosophy of Plato, Aristotle, Xenophanes, Epicurus, Seneca, and even Cicero. You will also find commentary and analysis from the staff of Classical Wisdom Weekly to guide you along through the reading.

You don’t have to be religious to appreciate this anthology of religious philosophy. Any classical reader with a curious mind will be eager to pick up and read all the selections included.

The Ancient Theologians 616KB ∙ PDF file Download Te religious philosophy of Plato, Aristotle, Xenophanes, Epicurus, Seneca, and Cicero. Commentary by Nicole Saldarriaga and Van Bryan Foreword by Van Bryan Download

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