Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I have a tendency to write to you from the end of the world (el fin del mundo)... but this time, I’m writing about the end of the world.

No, I’m not recapping my dramatic weekend out in the countryside without running water, electricity, or a car... while an epic storm flooded the house.

It may have felt like the end of the world... but fortunately it wasn’t.

I’m talking about the tendency to “Immanentize the Eschaton.”

For those unfamiliar with this term created by the Classics devotee Eric Voegelin, it essentially means, ‘to bring about the end of days’; Eschaton is the final, heaven-like stage of history, whereas Immanentize means to render something abstract/transcendent real or actual.

Now, that may seem like an odd desire: to will the conclusion of all life as we know it... and it is. Don’t get me wrong! Nonetheless, you will find strewn throughout history this feeling, or indeed hope, to somehow be the last witnesses of the world.

How do you envision the end of the world?

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It goes back to the ancient world, referenced in Hesiod and Virgil, discussed by a wide range of great thinkers including the Pre-Socratics, the Atomists, Epicurus, Plato, and the Stoics.

You see it at times of great production (it was a very prevalent feeling during the Industrial Revolution and influenced philosopher Karl Marx a great deal)...as well as moments of ‘stagnation’. Art history fans may recall the huge boom of Romanesque churches built in anticipation of the year 1000 as true believers prepared for the medieval version of Y2K.

It’s a concept that has been employed by church and state alike, on varying scales, and in widely differing forms. You can detect it in doomsday cults, technophobia, mutual destruction by atomic warfare, climate change, etc.

Indeed, the extinction movement has imbued a whole generation that the end is nigh!

In fact, a Reuters poll in 2012 found that nearly one in four Americans and one in seven worldwide believe the world will end during their lifetime. In the UK the figure was less than one in 12.

That’s a lot of people… and I can only imagine those numbers have increased significantly in the last decade.

So why do we do this... even today?

What is it about human nature or politics that creates such an ambition?

Why will the end of days?

Of course, not everyone reacts to the idea of impending doom in the same way. From Plato’s tales of lost civilizations to Seneca’s reflections on change and loss, ancient thinkers gave the matter some thought and in varied ways.

However, what is interesting is that instead of being consumed by paralysing fear or anxiety, they used these extraordinary scenarios to explore a very familiar question: how do we live well when so much is beyond our control?

And this, dear reader, is something we want to discuss during our next event.

Christopher Star, professor of classics at Middlebury College and author of How to Face the End of the World: An Ancient Guide for Apocalyptic Times will explore how these intriguing ancient texts can help us develop foresight, put our worries into perspective, and face change with greater resilience.

Along the way, we’ll ask: Can imagining the worst actually help us worry less?

Whatever tomorrow brings, these ideas are certainly worth exploring today...

Taking place on Thursday, December 10th at noon ET.

Make sure to register below:

How to Face the End of the World

I hope you can join us!

Kind Regards,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Classical Wisdom Members will automatically receive the link, the recording as well as the transcript! If you are not a member yet, but would like to enjoy our member only resources, make sure to subscribe today: