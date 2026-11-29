Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

What can Homer teach us about today?

And what do YOU know about the Iliad?

Discover both in our quiz & roundup below…

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

The full roundup of this week’s resources is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers, just in case you missed something or want to revisit anything.

See you on the other side…

1. Which Greek seer asks Achilles for protection before revealing the cause of the plague in the Greek camp?

a) Helenus

b) Tiresias

c) Calchas

d) Cassandra

2. Which ancient Greek city celebrated the Thesmophoria for the longest period, lasting ten days and nights?

a) Syracuse

b) Athens

c) Sparta

d) Corinth

3. Which philosopher did Epicurus study under in Colophon?

a) Theophrastus

b) Xenocrates

c) Pyrrho

d) Nausiphanes

4. According to the Homeric Hymn to Demeter, which god arranged Persephone’s marriage to Hades without Demeter’s knowledge or consent?

a) Hermes

b) Zeus

c) Apollo

d) Poseidon

5. In which book of the Iliad does the failed embassy to Achilles take place?

a) Book IV

b) Book XII

c) Book IX

d) Book XXIV

6. By what collective name were Alexander the Great’s former generals, who divided his empire, known?

a) The Strategoi

b) The Archons

c) The Ephors

d) The Diadochi

7. What was the name given to the first day of the Thesmophoria, symbolising Persephone’s ascent from the Underworld?

a) Anodos

b) Kalligeneia

c) Aischrologia

d) Nesteia

8. Which Greek hero omits Agamemnon’s demand for submission when presenting his offer of reconciliation to Achilles?

a) Ajax

b) Odysseus

c) Menelaus

d) Diomedes

Answers

1. C – Calchas. (The Iliad and the Limits of Power)

2. A – Syracuse. (Giving Thanks, the Ancient Greek Way)

3. D – Nausiphanes. (Greece After Alexander: A Time of Tumult)

4. B – Zeus. (Giving Thanks, the Ancient Greek Way)

5. C – Book IX. (The Iliad and the Limits of Power)

6. D – The Diadochi. (Greece After Alexander: A Time of Tumult)

7. A – Anodos. (Giving Thanks, the Ancient Greek Way)

8. B – Odysseus. (The Iliad and the Limits of Power)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom