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pythia's thread's avatar
pythia's thread
11m

Epicurus got to test his own advice. In the letter Diogenes Laertius keeps from his last day, he tells Idomeneus his bladder and bowels are as bad as they can be, and then sets against it the joy of remembering their conversations. He doesn't call the pain small. He puts something next to it, which seems more honest to me than most of what we tell ourselves in the dentist's chair.

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Patterns at the Top's avatar
Patterns at the Top
1h

Epicurus's advice not to magnify pain in imagination has held up well in pain research. Michael Sullivan's work on pain catastrophizing found that people who ruminate on pain, magnify its threat and feel helpless report more intense pain and more disability. On whether pain is needed, Brock Bastian and colleagues found that strangers who did a painful task together, such as holding their hands in ice water, bonded and cooperated more than those who did a painless version. Some of pain's value may lie in what it does between people.

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