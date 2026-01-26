Classical Wisdom

Alvin Garber
40m

Very helpful discussion. Aesop may increase the insight here. The Ox-driver and Herakles story where, after the wagon fell into a deep ravine and the driver stood, without doing anything, invoked Herakles. Herakles appeared and said:

‘Put your hand to the wheels, goad the oxen, and do not invoke the gods without making some effort yourself. Otherwise you will invoke them in vain.’ As Martin Buber reminds, we exist within ourselves and our realization (actualization).

Huynen
1h

The Buddha did not only say that we should not cling to the ego, he said that it does not exist as a lasting entity. On the other hand as it is largely a social construct, we should not either walk into the traps of the society we belong to. The Buddha was a non-conformist + sympathy (cum-passio) rather that "charity" or love for our human species.

