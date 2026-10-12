Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

History is very rarely simple…

Heroes become villains, villains become heroes, and heroes once more return to villainy.

The record is, ironically, never set in stone, and the reputations of the most ambitious become the playthings of historians. Whether it’s Pericles, Cleopatra, or Napoleon, the favor or derision they receive ebbs and flows with popular opinion.

But perhaps this is even more the case for the adventurers, the conquerors and colonizers. The men who travelled further and farther than anyone before them... sometimes with good intent and other times, not so much.

On Alexander the Great’s epic march to India, through the deserts, over mountains and around oceans and seas, he liberated many from the yoke of the Persian empire… but he also burned the palaces of Persepolis, and brutally crushed resistance, particularly in Bactria, Sogdiana, and the Indus Valley, as he brought far-flung lands under his rule.

While the Romans expanded, viciously subduing the Sabines, the Gauls, and the tribes of Britannia and the Iberian Peninsula, they also built essential infrastructure, roads and bridges that opened up once formidable terrain to trade and the movement of people. Trajan, Caesar, and Augustus are just a few who pushed the boundaries of Roman rule, enveloping more people and places into their well-structured network.

And then there are the conquistadors and the European colonizers, the famed explorers of Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Britain. Facing rough seas and navigating unknown waters, they brought fame and fortune to their homelands and disease and destruction to the peoples they encountered… but they also helped stitch together our modern world, sewing disconnected lands together with the threads of their maritime routes.

We can only imagine the daring, the bold audacity and bravery it takes to sail but a small ship into the vast seemingly endless ocean, not knowing for how long they will be cast among the waves and whether they will return.

Indeed, it’s difficult to convey the impact of Columbus’ arrival in Lisbon on March 4th, 1493, and the implications of his journey for Europeans, who had only recently dared pass far beyond the pillars of Heracles. It would expand their knowledge of the world in so many ways, helping to spark a period of unprecedented transatlantic contact and exploration. It helped usher in the modern era...

Dióscoro Teófilo Puebla y Tolín by Melgar de Fernamental, Burgos (Spain), 1831 - Madrid (Spain), 1901

But of course, today to speak of Christopher Columbus is to invite controversy and court debate. After all, the newfound knowledge his voyages brought to the West came at a devastating cost to peoples in the Americas… but not always... and not everywhere....

Indeed, part of the complication also lies in the fact that not all interactions between explorers and Indigenous peoples were the same. On some islands and at some ports, trade took place and friendly relations were established between the different peoples. At other times, first encounters were met with suspicion and hostility. And plenty of other interactions started easily enough but quickly deteriorated, sometimes through miscommunication, sometimes through deliberate aggression.

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These encounters involved more than misunderstandings. They also involved competing interests, and very different calculations about the costs of cooperation and conflict. Indeed, those familiar with game theory will recognize the aggressive hawks and the non-aggressive doves, a model of interactions between individuals competing for limited resources.

We have increased our ability to translate and exchange ideas and goods, reducing many opportunities for mishaps and miscommunications. And perhaps nowadays, many of us might see ourselves or our societies as doves, but it would be naive to think hawks don’t exist… or that they didn’t, on either side of the interactions, in the past.

So how are we to think of the adventurers and conquerors?

Clearly, it is too elementary to simply say that they were all bad… or all good, especially if we are to consider the extremely diverse reasons why they set off on these journeys in the first place. Some undertook these unimaginable voyages, enduring extreme hardships, from severe storms and shipwrecks to famine and disease, mutiny and warfare, for vainglorious purposes. These were the men who sought glory and wealth.

But there were also others who truly desired knowledge or sought to spread Christianity, and these motives could overlap. In a modern worldview where motivation matters, what does it mean if someone is genuinely seeking to save souls?

But, perhaps, sincerity alone cannot tell us whether their actions were justified. Likewise, we can’t just conveniently ignore many of the common practices that took place in a world shaped by revenge killings, honor and slavery, as well as the ever-present threat of disease and death. It was sadly a time when human life was often treated as expendable.

The truth of the matter is that conquest and colonization have occurred throughout history, throughout the world. From the expansion of the Han dynasty and Imperial Japan in the east and the conquest of the Chatham Islands by Māori tribes in the South Pacific, to the armies of Dahomey in West Africa and the Mongols throughout Central Asia. Whether it’s the Normans and the Saxons in the British Isles or the Vikings up north and across the seas, or the Greeks around their ‘pond’, few regions have escaped conquest or colonization.

The Moriori people, photographed in 1877, were survivors of the 1835 Māori invasion.

Indeed, European colonizers also conquered the colonizers and empire-builders of the Americas, the Aztecs and the Incas.

And with new waves of conquest, often employing the latest technology or a military edge, comes brutality as well as trade and knowledge of new lands. This messy, complicated, bloody history has helped shape the multicultural interactions, diversity and wisdom that can come with the meeting of different minds.

Whether today is Columbus Day or Indigenous People’s Day, there is no doubt explorers and colonizers, both ancient and more modern, have impacted our world… and therefore are worth our careful consideration.

So how exactly are we to view these travelers?

Murderous, self-interested conquerors, viciously taking and exploiting whatever they could find?

Or bold, audacious adventurers exploring worlds unknown to them, expanding humanity’s collective knowledge?

Should we celebrate or condone them? Or indeed, judge them at all?

As always, write your own opinions on this controversial and timely topic below... but do please keep in mind our telos of contemplating the past and what it means today.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom