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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
Oct 12

I am impressed by this balanced take.

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
Oct 12

I believe we should study history, and learn from it as much as we can, not to judge those who went before, but in the hope that we can learn from their experience and do better than they did. Cycles of history tend to repeat or rhyme, and none of us should be so foolish or arrogant as to believe that we will not make any mistakes, or indeed, that we will not repeat mistakes that have been made repeatedly throughout history.

Sadly, human nature does not seem to be progressing much, but at least a careful and thoughtful study of history can show us some of the pitfalls that have caused so much pain and suffering in the past. Will we be wise enough to avoid repeating them yet again? Time will tell.

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