Robot Bender
Oct 7, 2022

I must thank you for your comment "It can be both a blessing and curse to have such an active, intelligent readership."

I currently live in a place that is a veritable intellectual vacuum. Classical Wisdom helps me to cope with this reality.

Wil
Oct 7, 2022

What commentary on the state of man in the 21st century. Truely the Ecclesiastes had it right, "There is nothing new under the sun". The Six Mistakes of Man ring true throughout history and never more than in today's world.

