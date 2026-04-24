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Rao Kocharlakota's avatar
Rao Kocharlakota
2h

I teach grades 5 - 10 in India. One controversial issue, that I advocate for the students, is that I encourage them to watch movies whenever possible. The movies, if you watch properly, gives you a glimpse of life from childhood to old age in a matter of 3 hours. You don’t have to wait whole lifetime .

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Chester H. Sunde, Psy.D.'s avatar
Chester H. Sunde, Psy.D.
1h

The article asks whether poetry can fix us. That depends on what you mean by fix.

Aristotle's fix is periodic. You attend a tragedy, pity and fear build up, they discharge, you leave feeling relieved. It's a pressure valve. The emotions are vented, not governed.

Plato's fix is constitutional. The psyche has parts — appetite, spirit, and reason — and health means those parts are integrated under rational governance. Poetry serves that goal when it brings the psyche closer to truth. It fails when it flatters the appetites and calls that experience profound.

These are not competing theories about poetry. They are competing theories about what a healthy psyche looks like.

The article also misreads Plato's position entirely. He wasn't against poetry. He was against mimesis that accumulates distance from truth. Every dialogue he wrote — except his letters — is poetry in the ancient sense. The Cave allegory. The Symposium. The Phaedrus. He was poetry's most demanding critic from the inside.

Aristotle frames his Poetics as a correction of Plato. But he attacks a position Plato never held. There are two possible explanations. Either he misunderstood Plato, or he deliberately misrepresented him. The first explanation requires us to believe that one of history's most systematic thinkers, after twenty years at the Academy, produced a shallow literal reading of the Republic by accident. The second explanation is a better fit to the circumstantial evidence. He was passed over as Plato's successor. He left and founded a competing school. A misrepresented Plato makes Aristotle look more original than he actually was. Incompetence is the less likely explanation.

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