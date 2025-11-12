Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Picture this: a society that’s just broken up with its kings and gods, suddenly left to decide how to make choices for themselves, asking how do we live now?

That was ancient Greece, standing on the edge of something entirely new: democracy.

But here’s the fascinating part...it wasn’t just politics that changed. At the very same moment, the Greeks invented a brand-new art form: tragedy. And, as today’s member’s in-depth article explains, these two revolutions were not coincidental, but deeply intertwined. The stage became a kind of civic classroom, where ancient Greeks learned how to feel, think, and argue like citizens, not subjects.

Fast forward to today, and as a quick glance at current events will no doubt confirm, the questions still sting with relevance…

How do we live together when no one’s telling us what to do? How do we build communities in our modern world where it appears that outrage is all the rage and even listening feels like surrender?

As a reader of these humble pages and lover of lessons of the past, you might not be surprised to find out that the great tragedian, Sophocles, and his famed masterpiece Antigone, has much to teach us... about power, principle, and the perilous art of caring for those who disagree with us.

Because maybe, just maybe, the fate of democracy depends not on how we vote...but on how deeply we feel for the people who don’t vote like us.

Shocking… I know!

But before you delve into the full article, Antigone and the Art of Democracy, below, a very important reminder.

Now, what can ancient Greek tragedy teach us about living together? More than you might imagine…

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

Antigone and the Art of Democracy

by Greg Watkins

How are we going to live if nobody is telling us how? That’s what the ancient Greeks had to ask themselves when they rejected the predominant form of political authority at the time: god-like kings. If political authority isn’t going to flow from people claiming special access to the gods, then how were they going to do politics differently? They had to embrace a project of collective decision-making; democracy was their answer.

Later, when early-modern European societies were acting to overthrow their God-authorized monarchs, the example of ancient Greece suddenly became relevant. While some looked to the cultural works from this ancient experiment with democracy to help with the formation of a new political culture in Europe, others questioned, what could these ancient texts possibly have to teach? Isn’t democracy, after all, as simple as the procedural principle of ‘one person, one vote’?

In fact, these ancient texts have quite a lot to say about democratic culture. In order for democracy to succeed, a citizen needs to become a certain kind of person...and the way to teach that was through art.

The Twin Births of Democracy and Tragedy

One of the curious things about ancient Athens is that the sudden move to democracy happened at the same time as the development of a new form of art: Greek tragedy. One theory f is that tragic drama played an important role in developing the democratic ethos that this new democracy required, that the new form of art was meant to prepare citizens for the new politics. But what does tragic drama have to do with democratic politics?

To answer this, let us turn to ancient Athens’ most celebrated playwright, Sophocles, and his famed play, Antigone.

The story of Antigone would have been well known to his audience and it begins with a conflict between Creon, the new king of Thebes, and his niece, Antigone. As the play opens, Thebes has just suffered through a civil war because Antigone’s twin brothers were fighting over the throne. When the brothers kill each other on the battlefield, the kingship rightfully falls to their uncle, Creon. For his first official act, Creon decrees that one brother won’t receive burial rites. Deemed a traitor to the city, he’s to be left rotting where he fell. Anybody defying the decree will be executed. A traitor to a community deserves no better, right?