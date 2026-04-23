‘The School of Athens’, Raphael, c.1509–11 (Stanza della Segnatura, Apostolic Palace, Vatican City).

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

To say we live in a time of turmoil... an age of uncertainty... would be something of an understatement.

There are hot wars abroad, and culture wars at home...

Our politics are hopelessly divided, such that families are at each other’s throats...

There’s talk of a looming energy crisis, which threatens to exacerbate an already destabilizing cost of living crisis...

All while the mad rush of Artificial Intelligence – with its potential to liberate… or obliterate… society as we know it – approaches with frightening speed...

For some folks, things have never been better... while for others, simply getting through the day is no small victory.

And yet, amidst all this chaos, not one in a thousand people actually takes the time to wonder what is truly going on... nor could they point to the real source of discontent, not in society at large, not even in their own lives.

But as strange as it is to imagine, we have been here before. As the writer of Ecclesiastes said, “there is nothing new under the sun.”

And so, in all likelihood, we will be here again...

Indeed, the great Greek historian, Thucydides, wrote that events around us would remain of the “same nature – or nearly so – as the history of the past, so long as men are men.”

In other words... war... politics... strife... the blessings and curses of technology, and the uneven fortunes it bestows, are all part of our shared history... and future.

So long as humans remain wedded to their ways, this is unlikely to change. Better, then, to figure out how to navigate the world as it is, to understand the course of history and the nature of man in that context.

And that is why, in moments of apparent tumult and chaos, I take comfort in the classics. They offer perspective during the fog of war, ballast in rough political seas, relief in the knowledge that “this too shall pass.”

But how to delve into this ancient trove of classical wisdom... which is, after all, a whole world unto itself?

For most people, even the names Homer, Plato and Euripides are enough to send them running to the empty comfort of social media and the infinite, soul-destroying doomscrolling that awaits.

To be perfectly blunt, there’s not a lot you can do about “most people” ... but there is another path you can choose for yourself.

Which is why I’m writing to you today with a special invitation...

As an active Classical Wisdom reader, you already know there’s more to life than partisan politics, online influencers and hyperventilating headlines from the popular press.

You understand what Socrates meant when he boldly declared: “The unexamined life is not worth living.”

And so, I’d like to invite you to participate in our Essential Greeks video course, which has just now opened up for enrollment... (click the image below for details)

Enroll Here Today ~ Get 10% Off!

Set to begin on Tuesday, May 5th, the Essential Greeks video course will kick off with an introductory welcome webinar, hosted by yours truly.

We’ll then run through the 10-part video series, covering the giants of Greek philosophy, the Homeric epics, the classic tragedian playwrights and the historians who were there to record the ancient world as it was – wars, warts and all – for our edification.

Truly, there has never been a better – or more pressing – time to ask the Big Questions than right now...

Here’s what a few life long learners from years past say about their Essential Greeks experience:

“Thanks so much! Learned a ton and above all, am now motivated—rather than intimidated—to pursue further knowledge on the ancient Greeks.” ~ Marie “I am a premium member and have just completed the Essential Greeks course. I enjoyed the course immensely and found it most intellectually thought-provoking and enlightening. Many thanks to you for offering such an educational and stimulating experience.” ~ Steven S. “Just to inform you that I have completed the Essential Greeks Course. It has caused me to read the classics even more… Thanks!” ~ Richard

Enroll Here and get 10% Off

The world turns, dear reader, just as it always has. We fight and we forge ahead, despite our foibles and follies.



Harried and harangued, most people are simply swept up in the daily desperation of it all, confused and befuddled by what transpires. Others look to our past, broaden their perspective, deepen their knowledge, and choose the examined life, instead.



We hope you can join us on Tuesday, May 5th, when we’ll begin our journey into the past with the Essential Greeks video course.



Don’t let this be something you put off until it’s in the rearview mirror. Enroll here, today.

Enroll Today for 10% Off!

Regards,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director, Classical Wisdom

P.S. Right now, we’re offering 10% off the regular retail price for our most popular course, The Essential Greeks. But spots are limited!



If you’re ready to take part in our Essential Greeks 10-part video course and would like to secure your 10% off discounted price, please click the button below and lock in your spot now...

Secure Your Spot ~ Get 10% Off Here!

P.P.S. Attendees get immediate access to ALL our video course material… that’s ten videos (76 lessons in total), including quizzes, biographies and full transcripts, as well as The Essential Greeks text (PDF) and live webinars.

So even if you can’t join us on the day, you can still follow along with all our deep dive lessons and chapters at your own convenience. No more excuses. Join us today!

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