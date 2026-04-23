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Ralph E. Wood's avatar
Ralph E. Wood
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ANYA, I believe you need to rediscover most of history, because your opening indicates you believe the life the World is living through today is different or new, not so I say. Please show me any long period that what we have is not the norm. Warm Regards, THANK YOU.

RALPH W.

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