Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anya Leonard's avatar
Anya Leonard
Oct 6

For everyone who is interested in more Epicureanism - I'm doing an event with Emily Austin in November! Just in time for the publication of the new edition of the Essential Epicurean with St. Martin's Essentials (yours truly providing the introduction).

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anya Leonard and others
Jack Gedney's avatar
Jack Gedney
Oct 5Edited

Overall, this is a good summary of Epicureanism — thanks for setting the record straight on a lot of common misconceptions!

One thing I would point out, though, is that there is no need to interpret the Epicurean enthusiasm for friendship as opposed to family ties. The Greek word always translated as "friendship" is φιλία, which is really a substantially broader concept. In many cases, "affection" would work well: it applies just as well to family members, and to the companionship aspect of romantic relationships.

Moreover, there's nothing in the Epicurean record to suggest disparagement of family. We have fragments of an affectionate letter from Epicurus to his mother. Two of his brothers were members of the Garden. Uniquely among ancient philosophical schools, the Epicureans embraced the idea of philosophical couples: the first-generation Epicureans included at least two of these pairings in which both members were notable representatives of the school (Metrodorus and Leontion, Leonteus and Themista).

The world these days (or at least the US) is trending towards more atomization and fewer friendships, and so sometimes I hear modern people who aren't convinced by Epicurus' insistence on the importance of friendship. Really, he's praising friendship and family bonds. I think almost everyone would agree that life with zero attachments to other people would be bad!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture