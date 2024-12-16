Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

While Stoicism is currently all the rage -and for good reason- it isn’t the only philosophy to address some of life’s toughest questions.

From dealing with uncertainty, stress, grief and more, we have a wonderful toolbox of wisdom at our disposal, if only we know where to look.

Renowned Stoics and philosophers, Massimo Pigliucci, Donald Robertson and John Sellars, take the lessons of Stoicism... and beyond... to see how we can approach life’s difficulties and incorporate time-tested philosophies into our modern life.

About the Speakers:

Massimo Pigliucci is an author, blogger, podcaster, as well as the K.D. Irani Professor of Philosophy at the City College of New York. His academic work is in evolutionary biology, philosophy of science, the nature of pseudoscience, and practical philosophy. Massimo publishes a regular column in Philosophy Now entitled “The Art of Living.” His books include How to Be a Stoic: Using Ancient Philosophy to Live a Modern Life and Nonsense on Stilts: How to Tell Science from Bunk. Massimo’s newest book is Beyond Stoicism: A Guide to the Good Life with Stoics, Skeptics, Epicureans, and Other Ancient Philosophers.

Donald Robertson is a writer, cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist and trainer, specializing in teaching evidence-based psychological skills and is the president of Plato’s Academy Center. He is known as an expert on the relationship between modern psychotherapy (CBT) and classical Greek and Roman philosophy. Donald is the author of several books and many articles on philosophy, psychotherapy, and psychological skills training, including How to Think Like a Roman Emperor: The Stoic Philosophy of Marcus Aurelius, graphic novel Verissimus: The Stoic Philosophy of Marcus Aurelius, and most recently How to Think Like Socrates.

John Sellars is a Reader in Philosophy at Royal Holloway, University of London, a Visiting Research Fellow at King's College London, and a Member of Common Room at Wolfson College, Oxford. He works mainly on Stoicism and is involved in Modern Stoicism and The Aurelius Foundation. He is the author of many books, including The Pocket Epicurean and most recently Aristotle: Understanding the World's Greatest Philosopher.

