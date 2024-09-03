Did Socrates’ or Seneca’s death suppress...or empower the history of philosophy? What effect did Ovid’s banishment have in the Roman Empire... both for art and politics? And what impact did Aristophanes’s iconoclastic comedy have on those in power?

While some may view Free Speech and Censorship as modern phenomena, both were essential in shaping Western civilization. Some were canceled and banished or even killed, while others were able to speak freely and flourish... but how can these historic examples of suppression, censorship and free speech help illuminate our current events?

Discover how this important and timely issue was treated in the past...and what that means today.

This discussion features prominent professors and authors, such as: James Hankins, professor of History at Harvard University; Armand D’Angour, professor of Classics at Oxford; Michael Fontaine, professor of Classics at Cornell, and Jacob Mchangama, Danish lawyer, human-rights advocate, global expert within free speech and social commentator.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom