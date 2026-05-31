Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Civilizations rise. Empires transform. Heroes rage. And somewhere amid the glory and tragedy of the ancient world, there is always another lesson waiting to be discovered.

This week’s Classical Wisdom issues explored three fascinating questions:

What makes a civilization worth defending?

How did Christianity reshape the Roman Empire?

And what hidden truths can we uncover when we look beyond the heroes of Homer?

From Pericles and Athens to Constantine and Rome, from Achilles to Briseis, today’s challenge invites you to test your knowledge while revisiting some of history’s most enduring stories.

Remember, some of this week’s answers were hidden in member-only articles... if you haven’t already, make sure to join Classical Wisdom and never miss a piece of the puzzle:

Now…sharpen your mind and see where you rank on the Wisdom Scale!

Classical Wisdom’s Weekly Quiz

1. According to Pericles’ Funeral Oration, what made Athens truly great?

A) Its wealth and military power

B) Its vast empire and overseas territories

C) Its freedoms, culture, and devotion to civic life

D) Its superiority over all other Greek cities

2. Which Roman emperor launched the last empire-wide persecution of Christians?

A) Constantine

B) Galerius

C) Maximian

D) Diocletian

3. In Homer’s Iliad, what event sparks Achilles’ withdrawal from the war?

A) Hector’s attack on the Greek ships

B) Agamemnon’s seizure of Briseis

C) The death of Patroclus

D) Apollo’s plague upon the Greeks

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4. Why does Thucydides’ account of Pericles’ Funeral Oration still resonate today?

A) It reminds us that civilizations and their values require stewardship and sacrifice

B) It proves democracy always triumphs over empire

C) It explains how Athens defeated Sparta

D) It predicts the fall of Rome

5. What political mistake did Diocletian make after establishing the Tetrarchy?

A) He abolished the Roman Senate

B) He surrendered power to the Persians

C) He overlooked the ambitions of Constantine and Maxentius

D) He converted to Christianity

6. According to the article on Briseis, what does her story reveal about the heroic world of the Iliad?

A) That women frequently held political power in Mycenaean society

B) That war prizes were largely symbolic honors

C) That Homer intended Briseis to be the epic’s true hero

D) That male honor often depended upon the capture and subjugation of women

7. Before becoming a Christian symbol, what religious figure did Constantine and his father Constantius reportedly favor?

A) Apollo

B) Jupiter

C) Sol Invictus, the Unconquered Sun

D) Mithras

8. According to the article on Briseis, which person showed her the greatest kindness during her captivity?

A) Agamemnon

B) Achilles

C) Hector

D) Patroclus

Articles:

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Answer Key

C) Its freedoms, culture, and devotion to civic life D) Diocletian B) Agamemnon’s seizure of Briseis A) It reminds us that civilizations and their values require stewardship and sacrifice C) He overlooked the ambitions of Constantine and Maxentius D) That male honor often depended upon the capture and subjugation of women C) Sol Invictus, the Unconquered Sun D) Patroclus

The Wisdom Scale

0–2 Correct — Novice Philosopher: Like a student attending their first symposium, you’ve begun the journey. The road to wisdom stretches ahead.

3–4 Correct — Aspiring Sophos: A respectable performance! You are beginning to see the deeper patterns hidden beneath the surface of history.

5 - 6 Correct — Agora Adept: Excellent work. You navigate ancient politics, literature, and philosophy with impressive confidence.

7 Correct — Guardian of the Polis: Impressive indeed. You have demonstrated both knowledge and judgment worthy of helping preserve civilization’s greatest achievements.

8 Correct — Master of the Classics: Outstanding! From Athens to Troy to Rome, you’ve demonstrated a command of the ancient world worthy of the Library of Alexandria itself.

How did you go? Let us know in the comments!

May your scrolls remain intact and your civilization worth defending…

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom