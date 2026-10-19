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Brien's avatar
Brien
7d

Hard for outsiders not in the know, which is most of us I suspect, to know exactly what is going on and who is involved in France. The people have real grievances and the government has ignored them. Enough so for this to be a genuine grass roots protest movement. On the other hand, history tells us there are often if not always other forces involved. Color revolutions are not conducted for the people. They are one group of power actors ousting another group, using the people to make it appear that the movement is grass roots when it is either not or the real grievances of the people are simply used as part of the manipulation tactics to foment the unrest and the taking to the streets, when the ultimate outcome will by no means benefit the people. These situations are complex and involve multiple actors and agendas going on at the same time. This is likely(IMO) what is going on in France. Time will tell

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David Yamada's avatar
David Yamada
7d

I'm moving away from the question of whether mobs and protests over social, economic, and political conditions are good or bad, effective or ineffective, or any other such duality. Rather, I think they are often inevitable when groups of people feel powerless to change things through established avenues or are successfully manipulated to believe so -- irrespective of how meritorious or non-meritorious their grievances may be. And therein are the more complicated questions to ask.

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