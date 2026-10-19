Dear Classical Wisdom Readers,

Everything is always in the process of becoming its opposite. So says the great sixth century BC Ephesian philosopher, Heraclitus.

And it seems to be the case, if one were to compare the situations in the northern and the southern hemispheres today.

While the sun bore down with remarkable consistency on our friends in Europe over the summer, Helios’ ward was hidden here behind oppressive clouds down here at the end of the world. It was a winter in which we felt we were in London, not Buenos Aires.

While inflation has been reigned in, much to the relief of many, the prices have risen, producing sticker shocks such that one might be forgiven for thinking they are in Switzerland, rather than Argentina.

Even as the seasons and costs change, so too do the politics and social situation. Here in the Paris of the South, people were out on the weekend, filling the streets and parks as they were in the Buenos Aires of the North. But it was Mother’s Day, so the gatherings, multigenerations celebrating each family’s matriarch, were joyful. Whether pushing prams or crowned with silver hair, smiling women throughout the city carried bouquets, both big and small.

By contrast, it is with great sadness that I follow friends’ reports of the chaos and destruction taking place in France. The fires and looting, the hoards of young and not so young, masked and mischievous roaming the roads and egging each other on to smash and grab.

It is strange to think that this sort of discontent, scenes that in the past people would have associated more with South America, countries with dictatorships and military juntas, have been occurring throughout the developed world. Indeed, the recent news reminded me of an experience we had not too long ago when we were last in Australia...

I recall it well, the unruly crowd that was headed our way, making our small family of three very uncomfortable. The police cars lit up the moving mob which was blocking off the streets downtown; they chanted, shouted and cried while waving large Palestine flags in the air. Perhaps it’s a familiar scene to many of you but for us, now accustomed to the broad boulevards by the Rio de Plata, it was dark and cold and we were in an unfamiliar city. The scene felt unstable.

Whether in Paris or Pittsburg, Melbourne or Miami, London or Lisbon, or famously across universities in the US and abroad, people take to the streets to express their discontent, both now and throughout the ages. Sometimes peacefully... other times not so much.

When thinking about the history of protests, modern examples quickly flit to mind. Tiananmen Square and the Arab springs, BLM and Occupy Wall Street, Hong Kong Umbrellas and the Civil rights movement. Clearly, it’s a popular way to make a group’s feelings known.

In the ancient world, too, it was a regular occurrence. In 508 B.C, for instance, Athenians took to the streets to protest the system of archons or chief magistrates that allowed the rich to “enslave” the rest. Their hopes of revolutionizing politics were actually successful, as Cleisthenes, the founder of Athenian democracy, took their concerns seriously. It went down in history as the Athenian Revolution which overthrew the ruling aristocratic oligarchy and Tyranny.

While it certainly happened plenty in ancient Greece, the ancient Romans took it to another level entirely. They were extremely prone to a protest or a riot as is evidenced by the fact that from 200 BC to 375 AD, there were at least 154 incidents that could certainly qualify as protests. Indeed, in that 575 year period, one could expect large-scale riot every 3.7 years.

There are so many famed protest stories to fill the history books (indeed, we could easily go on), that it is often a remarkable sign - and recorded as such - when there weren’t any protests. Historians were sure to note, for instance, that no one rioted when Agrippinna and Nero took to the imperial stage... and it was a sign of Cleopatra’s leadership skills that her reign saw so few protests, especially compared to her predecessors.

What’s interesting to note is that when there were protests, they could (and many times did) include people who usually don’t make the history books.

Guillaume-Guillon Lethière’s “The Death of Virginia,” now at the LACMA, Los Angeles, CA. Virginia was a plebeian killed by her father to allegedly save her virtue during the Struggle of the Orders after she was unjustly ruled to be a slave. (Wikimedia Commons)

Perhaps one of the most striking examples was in 195 BC when the women took to their Roman roads to repel a wartime austerity law that was no longer relevant. During the Punic wars, the Lex Oppia was imposed to specifically restrict women’s refinements. Long after the situation no longer necessitated such measures, the laws remained intact, presumably held by stingy husbands who found it a convenient excuse to rein in their wives’ excesses.

The ladies, needless to say, were livid.

Both from the city and from the countryside they made themselves heard in what Cato the Elder called ‘an insurrection of women, of panic stricken matrons.’ But it worked. The laws were finally revoked.

The history of these successful protests hides the no doubt hundreds of thousands that accomplished nothing... and the many times that these mobs resulted in deaths, destruction or turning the rest of the community against their cause.

So where does that leave us today, dear reader, when we view the crowds that inevitably take to the streets? To the ones who vocally and violently make the headlines?

Are protests the best way to get what you want? Can the mob make the change they want to see? Or is it a regular recipe for disaster, often producing the opposite reaction?

Comment below with your thoughts and let us bring some ancient wisdom to modern problems...

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. If you are interested in understanding ancient revolutions and why they are actually very different to modern ones (and what this means for us today), check out our podcast on the subject, below.

Dan Edelstein, Professor of French at Stanford University, is joined by classical-political heavyweights Josiah Ober, Professor of Political Science and Classics at Stanford University, and Melissa Lane, Professorship of Politics at Princeton University, to excavate the deep past of an idea that still jolts headlines and rattles parliaments. You can watch it here: