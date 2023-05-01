Ancient Greek Dialects
Podcast with Professor Anna Panayotou-Τriantaphyllopoulou
How did Ancient Greek Dialects evolve and what do they tell us about the Ancient Greek World?
Podcast about Ancient Greek Dialects with Anna Panayotou-Τriantaphyllopoulou, Professor in Linguistics, Department of Classics and Philosophy at the University of Cyprus.
This was originally recorded on site in Cyprus… so you can hear kids in a swimming pool ne…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Classical Wisdom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.