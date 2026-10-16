Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I suppose it’s fitting!

I’m writing to you today (as I often do) from a library.

And today we’re looking at the ancient Egyptian city of Alexandria: the site of the famous Library of Alexandria, a huge repository of ancient knowledge, intended to be the home of all human wisdom.

The destruction of this library still brings a tear to the eye of many ancient history lovers!

Named for its founder, Alexander the Great (who else?), the city itself was a hub for writers, philosophers, scientists and intellectuals: A true ancient cosmopolis.

It was also, of course, the home of the lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Tragically, like the library, the lighthouse is no longer standing, making Alexandria something a haunting, romantic entity in the minds of the modern.

At a time when literacy rates are in decline, and the worlds of 24 hour news and social media have obliterated attention spans, Alexandria can feel like the distillation of a lost world…

So for today’s Members article, we’re giving it the attention it deserves.

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In the end Alexandria’s story, to me, highlights the importance of keeping wisdom alive. After all, we never know when the fires of destruction may come.

I like to think our community and our work here at Classical Wisdom play a part in keeping the lessons of the ancients present in our modern world.

And while the library of Alexandria is no longer with us, it’s like we have a digital cosmopolis of our own here!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

Ancient Alexandria’s Secrets

By Jocelyn Hitchcock

In his “Life of Alexander,” Plutarch describes the foundation of the city Alexandria. After Alexander the Great’s conquest of Egypt, which was part of his campaigns all over the eastern Mediterranean, he planned to settle a large Greek city, “which would bear his name.” Alexander had imagined a city that would be home to men of all nations, and one that would abound in resources.

Alexandria was established in 331 BCE, and despite its humble beginnings as a port city, it developed into one of the most prosperous metropolitan areas in the ancient world. The city grew to boast such wonders like the library of Alexandria, the Temple of Serapis, and the Pharos of Alexandria (the lighthouse).