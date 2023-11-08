Dear Classical Wisdom Members,

I know, I know… I should probably wait to do a deep dive into Plato’s Symposium until February… save it for Valentines and what not.

I suppose down here in the Pampas where our spring blooms as your autumn falls, we are little off schedule with the Northern Hemisphere’s holiday rhythms. You’re probably drinking (or at least watching someone who is) a pumpkin spiced something or another… while outside my window the violet jacaranda blossoms dazzle in the sunlight.

Perhaps it is the warming sun and longer days that provoke such feelings of amor and renewal… or perhaps it’s always a good time to talk about love.

I’m gunna go with the latter…

So today we’re going to explore some of Plato’s advice on the matter… and ask if his thoughts are grossly out of sync with our modern relationships… or a much needed antidote to our societal breakdowns. Read on and discuss in the comments!

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But before you do, I have to admit that there is actually another reason for today’s Member’s article and Ebook (below). You see, I have an exciting new Podcast with Professors all ready which is a delightful delving into Plato’s great dialogue, a musing and a discussion piece… it does, however, require at least a basic understanding on this timeless work.

As such, I thought it would be best to share The Symposium Ebook, complete with commentary, introductions as well as the original text to our Classical Wisdom Society Members this week, so you can fully enjoy next week’s podcast.

Members, you can find it at the end of today’s mailing.

And in the meantime, you can enjoy Van Bryan’s article on why you should ALWAYS change for love… according to Plato, below.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. If you aren’t a member already, make sure to subscribe to enjoy our in-depth articles, our e-books, podcasts, Classical Wisdom Litterae Magazines… and more!

Get today’s Symposium Ebook to enjoy next week’s podcast and fully understand and appreciate one of the most important philosophical dialogues of all time. Start today!

Plato’s Symposium: Always Change For Love

By Van Bryan

So, that’s probably a strange thing to say, right?

After all, the popular opinion today is that you shouldn’t change for love and that your spouse shouldn’t make you change. I am who I am and that’s all that I am!

That certainly seems to be the mindset these days; at least that’s what my single friends tell me. They spend their evenings swiping left on their smart phones and making connections with total strangers on Tinder or J-swipe or…whatever.

“Never change for love.” That’s the battle cry.

Besides, if you just be yourself, surely you will find somebody just like you and you will inevitably fall in love.

Right?

“Wrong!” says Plato.

The problem with never changing who you are for love, or never letting your spouse change who you are, is that who you are might very well be a terrible person. What if who you are is an inconsiderate sociopath? Or worse, what if you are a sophist?