He is a man who needs no introduction.

This trite and overused phrase usually describes someone who is a high achiever, even a legend in their field, but not literally worthy of the label.

However, there is an elite group for whom that tagline really does fit.. and this man certainly does.

I am talking about Alexander of Great (356-323 BC). I mean, he has Great in his name!

The amazing thing, though, is that while everyone certainly knows OF him... far less know the fascinating details of his life, death and motivations.

What were the dark reasons instigating his bellicose tendencies? The majestic myth propping the man and the reality behind the smokescreens? And what of the mysterious and tragic demise of a conquerer who achieved more than anyone would dream possible in just over three decades of life??

Enjoy this brand new Ebook and delve into Alexander’s life, including the spectacular biographies of Diodorus Siculus, Plutarch, and Arrian; three different, fascinating, and wholly unique ancient sources that will give you the chance to feel, see, smell, and savor the flavors of Alexander’s influence, personality, and achievements.

Also included are insights from our modern experts as well as an outline of his ancient chroniclers and their works... as it’s always worth measuring the measurer, after all. Choose your preferred format below:

Alexander The Great 5.08MB ∙ PDF file
Biographies by Diodorus Siculus, Plutarch, Arrian the Nicomedian
Introductions By Ben Potter, Jocelyn Hitchcock, Cam Rea, Ed Whelan, By Abigail Russell, Lydia Serrant

