Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

One of the things I love discovering in the ancient world are those rare windows into daily life...concrete, tangible glimpses of what it was really like to live thousands of years ago.

Almost like an instruction manual, they allow us to imagine what it would be like to recreate those experiences ourselves... if we wanted to.

So it was with great pleasure that I recently read the third-century Syrian Neoplatonist Iamblichus’ description of a day in the life of a Pythagorean disciple, which I have paraphrased below.

Read on, and let me know... does this sound like a day you’d enjoy?

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Pythagoreans celebrating the sunrise by Fyodor Bronnikov.

A Day in the Life of a Pythagorean Disciple

Morning Solitary Walk: The day begins with a walk in solitude. It is not proper to speak to anyone until one has rendered the soul sedate and brought the reasoning power into harmony. Discussion: Only afterwards are disciples free to associate with one another, discussing doctrines and disciplines for the correction and improvement of their character. Health of the Body: Having first dedicated themselves to the mind, the disciples then turn their attention to the body. They begin with unction, or the anointing of the body with oils, before wrestling or exercising with weights according to their interests and abilities. Lunch: A simple meal of bread and honey (or honeycomb). No wine is consumed during the day. Strangers and Guests: After eating, time is devoted to strangers and guests in accordance with the customary laws of xenia. Evening Walk: The disciples take a second walk, this time in groups of two or three, recalling and reflecting upon what they have learned throughout the day. Bath: Time for cleansing before the evening rituals. All disciples wear clean white garments. Libations and Sacrifices: Rituals are performed with libations, fumigations, and offerings of frankincense. Supper: The evening meal includes wine, millet, bread, and every type of food that can be eaten with bread, along with raw and boiled herbs, some meat, and, very rarely, fish. Libations and Readings: The eldest of the disciples instructs one of the younger members to read a passage of his choosing. While the cup-bearers pour the libations, the elder reminds everyone to refrain from harming plants and animals and to obey the laws. Sleep: The day ends with rest upon clean white beds of linen thread rather than wool. Share

Looking over this daily routine, one thing becomes clear... The Pythagoreans believed that the way we live each day shapes the condition of our soul. Their philosophy wasn’t confined to lectures or abstract ideas...it permeated every aspect of life, from the morning walk to the evening meal.

It raises an interesting question on how we should live our lives... in the day to day?

And if someone observed your daily routine, what philosophy would they conclude you lived by?

Comment below to discuss!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom