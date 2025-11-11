Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STEVE ZEMPER's avatar
STEVE ZEMPER
Dec 2, 2022

This is a fabulous book ! I'm 75 ( and took Latin in High School ) and am so thankful for this book. I also bought one for my artistic son who devoured it. Thank you to Anya and especially to Bill and Les Belles Lettres for this work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Classical Wisdom
Scott's avatar
Scott
May 21, 2023

Any way to purchase this book not using PayPal?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Classical Wisdom
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Classical Wisdom
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture